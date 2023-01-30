Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Increases By 35.5%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,883,700 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 2,865,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 220.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MAPGF stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

