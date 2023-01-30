Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Increases By 33.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EDU opened at $43.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 0.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $2,861,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDU. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.