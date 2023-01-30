Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Drops By 14.4%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $111.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

