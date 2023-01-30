Short Interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expands By 18.5%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank stock opened at $127.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.12. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $355.51.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

