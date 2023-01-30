Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Grows By 18.3%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

