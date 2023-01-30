Short Interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Decreases By 15.2%

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 671,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $212.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Featured Stories

