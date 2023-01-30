Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €145.00 ($157.61) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €94.00 ($102.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SIEGY opened at $78.37 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.6706 per share. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.89%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

