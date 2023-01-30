Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) versus Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Head to Head Comparison

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 20.76% 32.05% 22.25% Daqo New Energy 39.51% 37.63% 30.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $1.01 billion 2.19 $200.00 million $6.17 10.86 Daqo New Energy $4.14 billion 0.82 $748.92 million $21.29 2.15

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60 Daqo New Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus price target of $101.60, indicating a potential upside of 51.62%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.22%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Silicon Motion Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

