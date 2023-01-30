Simon Property Group (SPG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $128.61 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $149.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

