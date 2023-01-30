Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $103.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSD. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.