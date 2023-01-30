Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358 in the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.