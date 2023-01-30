Skyline Champion (SKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.50 million. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $58.46 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 47.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $496,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $471,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 141.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

