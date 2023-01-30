Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 33,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.16 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

