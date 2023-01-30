Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Snap by 19.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Snap to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

