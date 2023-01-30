Snap (SNAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.97.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
