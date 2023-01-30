Snap (SNAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $611,821.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

