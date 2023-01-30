SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $26.28 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

