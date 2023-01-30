Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 354.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 594,349 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $8,876,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $5,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Stories

