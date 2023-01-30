Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

SPOT stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $208.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.