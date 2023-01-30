Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $208.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spotify Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.