Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.9 %
Spotify Technology stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $208.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.