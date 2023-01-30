Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPRB. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

