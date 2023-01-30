Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

