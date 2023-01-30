STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS stock opened at $206.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.84. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,873.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,709.09%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

