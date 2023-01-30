Stifel Firstegy Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.44 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.79 and a twelve month high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,000,000. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,000,000. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$475,729.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

