Stifel Firstegy Comments on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $62.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

