Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will earn $10.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.25. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.48 billion.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.20.

CNQ stock opened at C$82.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.94. The stock has a market cap of C$91.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,544,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,108,747.18. In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total transaction of C$16,276,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,259,336 shares in the company, valued at C$1,730,118,778.62. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,544,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,108,747.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,980 shares of company stock valued at $43,029,692.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

