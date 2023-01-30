Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Advantage Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advantage Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter.
Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$8.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
