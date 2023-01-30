Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Advantage Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advantage Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAV. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.55.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$8.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.