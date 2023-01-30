Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of BIR opened at C$8.68 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.90 million.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

