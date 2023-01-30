Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Enerplus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Enerplus stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

