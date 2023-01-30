Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

