StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Manitex International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Manitex International Stock Up 2.0 %
MNTX stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.67. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,482,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
