StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Manitex International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manitex International Stock Up 2.0 %

MNTX stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.67. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,482,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Stories

