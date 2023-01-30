Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.