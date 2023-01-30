SVB Leerink Weighs in on Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $4.60 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $383.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,772.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after buying an additional 403,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

