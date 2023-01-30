Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

