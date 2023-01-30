T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROW. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

