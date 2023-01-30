Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.80-$0.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $114.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

