Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of TTM opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

