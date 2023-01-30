Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.25) to GBX 85 ($1.05) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TWODF stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

