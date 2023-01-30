TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($11.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TC Biopharm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($11.42) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Biopharm’s current full-year earnings is ($11.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TC Biopharm’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.
TC Biopharm Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of TCBP opened at $5.10 on Monday. TC Biopharm has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
