TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($11.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TC Biopharm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($11.42) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Biopharm’s current full-year earnings is ($11.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TC Biopharm’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of TCBP opened at $5.10 on Monday. TC Biopharm has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

About TC Biopharm

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.