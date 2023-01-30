Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of DOCU opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $131.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

