Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 65,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,191,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,283 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $126.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $131.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

