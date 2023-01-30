Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APLE opened at $17.63 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

