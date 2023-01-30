Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,822,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,185,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 162,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 56.53%. The company had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

See Also

