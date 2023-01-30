Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $61.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

