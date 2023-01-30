Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lear were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lear by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $917,948.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $140.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average is $135.61. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $176.80.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

