Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,589 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,197,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $46,231,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,431,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,637,000 after purchasing an additional 298,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Black Knight Stock Performance

NYSE:BKI opened at $60.89 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

