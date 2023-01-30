TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

TIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,469 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after acquiring an additional 421,615 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $7,845,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 30.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 214,919 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

