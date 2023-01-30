Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 113,218 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $50,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.97. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

