Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 869.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Tesla Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.