Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.57.

Tesla Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.