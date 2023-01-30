Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $218.97.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.57.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

